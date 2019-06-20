The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church
14610 Will Cook Rd.,
Homer Glen, IL
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church
14610 Will Cook Rd
Homer Glen, IL
GEORGE C. PAULSON

GEORGE C. PAULSON Obituary
George C. Paulson

George C. Paulson age 76 of Wheaton, IL passed away on June 16th, 2019. The beloved husband of Gloria nee: Peceniak for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) Gartshore, Brian (Kathleen), Christine (James) Reed, Rebecca (Scott) Atlas & Elizabeth (Kurt) Sievers. Dear grandfather of Alexis & Dorothy Gartshore, Grace, Daniel, Eileen, John, Thomas & Jillian Paulson, Brandon, Brianna & Brittany Reed, Matthew Atlas & Ryan Sievers. Devoted son of the late Raymond & the late Dorothy and fond step brother of Terry (Jan) Jackson.

George was a member of St. James the Apostle Church of Glen Ellyn Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, and playing various card games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his entire family

Visitation was held Tuesday June 18th from 3-8 PM. the Parastas service was held at 7PM, at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com) 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. A short visitation was held Wednesday from 9 AM - time of Liturgy at 10:30 AM at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church, 14610 Will Cook Rd., Homer Glen, IL 60491. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Fairmont, IL at the intersection of Rosalind St. & Cutter Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to of Illinois https://illinois.wish.org/ways-to-help
Published in The Herald-News on June 20, 2019
