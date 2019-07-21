|
George Dean Strode
George Dean Strode age 91, of Sun City, AZ formerly of Joliet, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Beloved husband of Virginia; loving father of Denise(Roy) Lorenz, Robin(Joe) Tonkin, and the late George David(Sharman); cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 17.
George worked at Caterpillar before retiring in Sun City, AZ to golf which he did 2 or 3 times weekly until just a few years ago. He was a longtime member at Messiah Lutheran Church in Joliet.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 3 at 10am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Rd., Joliet, IL 60431.
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019