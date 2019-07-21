Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
40 Houbolt Rd.
Joliet, IL
George Dean Strode

George Dean Strode age 91, of Sun City, AZ formerly of Joliet, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Beloved husband of Virginia; loving father of Denise(Roy) Lorenz, Robin(Joe) Tonkin, and the late George David(Sharman); cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 17.

George worked at Caterpillar before retiring in Sun City, AZ to golf which he did 2 or 3 times weekly until just a few years ago. He was a longtime member at Messiah Lutheran Church in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 3 at 10am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt Rd., Joliet, IL 60431.
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019
