George E. Rydman
George E. Rydman

George E. Rydman, age 63, resident of Minooka, Illinois, departed this earthly world on September 9, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred (nee Ostoich) Rydman; and one brother, Dr. Robert Rydman.

George leaves behind his sister, Jacquie (Roger) Habenicht; nephews, Estlin (Alexandra DeCicco) and Jack Rydman; nieces, Lynne (Kirk) Haverkamp, Jill (Rick) Glissendorf and Grace Rydman; and holes in the hearts of his many friends.

Rydman Reporting Academy was founded in 1980. George was a court reporter by day and teacher by night. George E. Rydman and Assoc., a full-service court reporting and videography firm, was established in 1976 and continues to serve the legal community to date.

A passionate and generous member of the Will County community, George served as member and chairman of the board of Joliet Community Hospice for over 10 years. In addition to his service with Joliet Hospice, George served on the board of Saint Joseph's Hospital, received recognition by Will County Bar association and Better Business Bureau, and acted as member of the Joliet Regional Chamber of Commerce. George built his home in Minooka in 1988 where he served on the community board. His enthusiasm for community affairs is evident in various freelance articles published over several decades. He was a steward at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.

An avid boater and proud owner of the Sunset Grill, he was a member of the Harbor Side Marina. He was also an automotive and overall life enthusiast. We love you George. Your thoughtful soul and free-loving spirit will be greatly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of George's life will begin on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Pomen service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Services will continue on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home with a gathering from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Father Aleksandar Bugarin officiating. Maximum occupancy at the funeral home is 50 guests or less. Face coverings are required to attend. Entombment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and Tribute Wall for George E. Rydman available at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
