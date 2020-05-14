George E. Winterbottom, Jr.
George E. Winterbottom Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 surrounded by family at AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet at the age of 76 years.
Born in Morris, IL the son of the Late George Sr. and Evelyn Winterbottom.
Loving Husband of 56 years to Barbara (nee Beasley); Proud Father of Bruce Winterbottom, Brian (Garilynn) and Jason (Melissa)Winterbottom; Adored Grandpa of Samatha, Kristen, Chyan, Shane, Rider, McKenna and Blake; Great Grandfather of two, Owen and Lillian soon to be three; Dear Brother of the Late Joyce (the Late Al) Stegman and the Late Gene Winterbottom; Fond Brother in Law of Jane Winterbottom, Beverly Patterson and Bonnie (the Late Michael) Tittle. Also left to mourn his passing are numerous Nieces and Nephews and "Fishing Buddy", Dave Stafford.
A lifelong resident of Minooka and member of Minooka United Methodist Church. George was a skilled woodworker and carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He had a rewarding career as an Aircraft Mechanic and was an avid reader, enjoying Western Novels by Louis L'Amour.
George will be remembered as a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and loyal Friend.
God has you in His keeping, We have you in our Hearts.
In honoring the wishes of George E. Winterbottom Jr. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S Ford Rd, Channahon. Please visit www.themaplefuneralhome.comto post expressions of sympathy. For information 815. 467-1234
George E. Winterbottom Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 surrounded by family at AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet at the age of 76 years.
Born in Morris, IL the son of the Late George Sr. and Evelyn Winterbottom.
Loving Husband of 56 years to Barbara (nee Beasley); Proud Father of Bruce Winterbottom, Brian (Garilynn) and Jason (Melissa)Winterbottom; Adored Grandpa of Samatha, Kristen, Chyan, Shane, Rider, McKenna and Blake; Great Grandfather of two, Owen and Lillian soon to be three; Dear Brother of the Late Joyce (the Late Al) Stegman and the Late Gene Winterbottom; Fond Brother in Law of Jane Winterbottom, Beverly Patterson and Bonnie (the Late Michael) Tittle. Also left to mourn his passing are numerous Nieces and Nephews and "Fishing Buddy", Dave Stafford.
A lifelong resident of Minooka and member of Minooka United Methodist Church. George was a skilled woodworker and carpenter. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He had a rewarding career as an Aircraft Mechanic and was an avid reader, enjoying Western Novels by Louis L'Amour.
George will be remembered as a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and loyal Friend.
God has you in His keeping, We have you in our Hearts.
In honoring the wishes of George E. Winterbottom Jr. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 S Ford Rd, Channahon. Please visit www.themaplefuneralhome.comto post expressions of sympathy. For information 815. 467-1234
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2020.