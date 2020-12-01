George Enich
Born: January 19, 1947
Died: November 25, 2020
George Enich, R.Ph.
Age 73 of Chicago, formerly of Joliet and Rockdale, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2020.
Born January 19, 1947 to Michael and Violet Enich, George was raised and educated in Rockdale and Joliet, graduating from Joliet West High School. He graduated from Drake University Pharmacy School in Des Moines, Iowa and became a registered pharmacist in Illinois. George began work as a pharmacist for the Prescription Shops in Joliet. He obtained a Master of Science Degree in Hospital Administration from the College of St. Francis in Joliet and continued his work in many State of Illinois mental health facilities as a pharmacy director. He retired from the Illinois Department of Mental Health Pharmacy Department in 2015.
George married the love of his life, Magdelin (Maggie) Barrows in 1979 at Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Chicago. They were blessed with beautiful twins, Michael and Elizabeth. George was proud of his Serbian Heritage and devout in his Serbian Orthodox faith. He was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Joliet and also attended Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Chicago. George fluently spoke Serbian and was versed in other Slavic languages as well as Russian he learned from his paternal grandmother Julia. He sang in the choir for many years and was a member of the Serbian National Federation, Lodge 97. George was self-taught in playing various Slavonic tamburitza instruments including the prim and the bugarija. He enjoyed playing in many Serbian bands and the Joliet-based tamburitza orchestra of which he was a member and featured in an article in the magazine Serb World USA. He loved listening to his cultural music and fully embraced the Serbian way of life, instilled by his parents and his church.
George is survived by his loving wife Maggie; cherished children: son Michael Enich and daughter Elizabeth Enich; devoted sisters: Dr. Nadine (Dr. Michael) Keer and Dr. Janice (William) Taylor, III; cherished niece Kimberly Keer (husband Augie Brill) and nephew Jason Keer; cherished grandniece Mila Brill and grandnephew Jed Brill; fond aunt: Deo Plecas; dearest cousins: Denise (Rex) Denkmann; Alexandra (Dr. Timothy) McComas; Dr. Alexander (Marisue) Grabavoy, Jr.; Dr. Gregory (Rebecca) Grabavoy; Kris (Brian) Gessner; Jane (Dave) Nowiski; Joan Schenk; Reike (Casey) Plecas; numerous extended family as well as lifelong friends: Peter Petkovich, Robert Orlovich, Donald Blood, George Shimek.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Violet Enich; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Sarah Barrows; uncles and aunts: Joseph and Stella Enich; Alexander Sr. and Danica Grabavoy; Joseph Plecas Jr.; Samuel Plecas; cousins: Joseph and Lynn Enich; Bradley Plecas.
Following current State health guidelines limiting attendance, George will lie in state on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Avenue in Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. A streamed service will be available for those who cannot attend. Visit www.tezakfuneralhome.com
