George F. Leas



Born: December 11, 1931



Died: March 10, 2019



George F. Leas, 87, of New Lenox, IL, died peacefully surrounded by family at Joliet Community Hospice on March 10, 2019. He was born in Winter, WI, on December 11, 1931.



George was an Army veteran who loved HO trains, fishing, and was a Certified Professional Engineer while making his living as a Chemical Engineer. He was an avid gardener and belonged to multiple area garden clubs. An art lover, he and his wife created beautiful paintings and stained-glass pieces and traveled many weekends to art fairs to show and sell them.



George is preceded in death by his father, George W. Leas; his mother, Lois (nee Racette) Leas; his sister, Nancy Drummond; his son, Howard R. Leas; and his step-grandson Michael Pinkston (Lizz).



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce (Williamson) Leas of the home; brothers, David (Maria) Leas of San Antonio, and Donald E. Leas of Reston, VA; sister, Shannon Moore (Larry) of Prattville, AL; son, Gary D. Leas (Cindy) of Plainfield, IL; daughter, Christina L. Dunn (John) of Rogers, AR; step-daughter, Cherie Spittal (Bruce) of New Lenox; step-son Thomas Pinkston (Mary) of Hudson, OH; grandson, Matthew F. Leas (Susan) of Occoquan, VA; grandson, Howard R. Leas of Sedona, AZ; granddaughter, Veronica L. Lapetina, of Virginia Beach, VA; and grandson, Luke N. Dunn, of Rogers, AR. George is also survived by his step-granddaughter, Tara Leja (Mark) of New Lenox, IL; step-granddaughter, Katie Beckett (Mike) of New Lenox, IL; step-grandson, Andy Spittal of New Lenox, IL; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Dukes (Ron) of Columbia Station, OH; step-granddaughter, Christine Pinkston (Carl) of Stow, OH; step-grandson, Jerry Pinkston of Hudson, OH; and step-granddaughter, Marie Molek (Jon) of Stow, OH. George has 1 great-granddaughter and 13 step-great grandchildren.



The family will hold a private memorial service at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Joliet Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone, Joliet, IL 60431. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2019