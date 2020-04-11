The Herald-News Obituaries
George F. Nedlo


1942 - 2020
George F. Nedlo

George F. "Frank" Nedlo - A lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away in peace at his residence, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Age 77 years.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Ann (nee Churchill) Nedlo. Two children Deanna (Nic Rocco) Seiler and Jason (Leigh) Nedlo. Six grandchildren Madeline, Claudia and Jacob Seiler, Pheobe, Zephyr and Celeste Nedlo. Two sisters Rita Parkinson and Judy (Matt Ramuta) Hayner and his brother John (Sharon) Nedlo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Lori (David) Darguzis.

Frank was born September 7th, 1942, the son of John A. and Josephine B. (nee Mikula) Nedlo. He graduated from Joliet Catholic High School Class of 1960 and went on to join the Army. Frank worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company and retired after 31 years of service. He will be remembered by friends and family as a great cook, making the best barbeque ribs ever!

A special note of thanks to the incredible care given to him during his final weeks by Star Hospice. Especially Nurses Pat and Sandy, the wonderful Nurses Aid Kim, and Deacon Joe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to Star Hospice 1790 Nations Dr., Unit 205, Gurnee, IL 60031 will be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Carlson Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020
