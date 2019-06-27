George F. Totter



George F. Totter, age 95, and a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born October 7, 1923 in Joliet, he was the son of John and Ida Mae (nee Woodman) Totter. George graduated from Joliet Central High School, and then served with the United States Army during World War II in the 5th Infantry, 71st Division.



He married Marilyn Morsch on December 24, 1944 in Joliet. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2001, along with one son, Bradley J. Totter in 1986.



In 1949, George began working for the chemical division of Armour, which later became AKZO Chemical and eventually Akzo Nobel, attaining the position of Chief Stillman. He retired in 1989 after 40 years of faithful service. George enjoyed being a long time member of the Joliet Exchange Club.



Surviving are his son, Donald A. (Cynthia) Totter; two grandchildren, Aaron (Kait) Totter and Kim (Ryan) Giovannini; and one great-granddaughter, Almea Giovannini. Good friends, Lynn Dockendorf and Emma Mae Brown, also survive.



Visitation for George F. Totter will be held Friday June 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 Noon, at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Rev. Fritz Bartels will officiate Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from June 27 to June 28, 2019