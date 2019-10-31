|
|
George H. Shaw
Born: November 24, 1943
Died: October 26, 2019
George H. Shaw, age 75 passed from this life October 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born November 24, 1943 to the union of Hardy Sr. and Sclestine Shaw in Carrollton, Mississippi. The Shaw family then relocated to Joliet, IL in November of 1958.
George was employed as a welder for Caterpillar Tractor Co. and retired after 35 years of service.
George accepted Christ at an early age and attended St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Willie L. Wright. He later joined St. John Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Herbert Brooks, Jr.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy Sr. and Sclestine Shaw; daughter, Demetria Shaw-Davis; two sisters in infancy, Susie and Annette; four brothers, Herman, Hardy Jr., Iredditt and Charles.
George leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 32 years, Herbie Jean; son, George Quincy Shaw of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Jerrita Flowers; brother, James (Katrina) Shaw and Aunt June Young, all of Joliet, IL; aunts, Ann Palmer of Niagara Falls, NY and Earlean Shaw of Greenwood, MS; five grandchildren, William Ellick Jr., Jonathan Ellick, Ciara B. Shaw, George G. Shaw and Kaitlyn B. Shaw; 10 great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL, Home-going Celebration at 10:30 a.m, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr,. Eulogist, Pastor Jonathan T. Mills, officiant. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2019