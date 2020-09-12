George James Valentine, Jr.
George James Valentine, Jr., age 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by the love of his wife. George was born on March 29, 1942, the son of the late George James, Sr. and Elizabeth (nee Braun) Valentine. He was born and raised in Effingham, IL and was a graduate of Effingham High School and St. Louis University. George was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran. He retired in 2000 from the Village of Deerfield after a rewarding career as a Finance Manager.
George was an intelligent man who enjoyed reading and traveling. He was fascinated with anything history related. Walking the battlefields in Vicksburg, Mississippi was something he shared with his brother. He was a social man who was always the life of the party. When he wasn't learning anything he could about our past, he enjoyed watching college football, playing golf and anything sports related.
George is survived by his wife of 12 years, Charlene (nee Gorman); his step children, Richard (Trina) Zeitz, Frank (Joseph) Zeitz, Brian (Nancy) Zeitz, Carrie (Leah) Schadowsky, and Cristen Schadowsky; his grandchildren, Nicolette, Natalia, and Jacob Zeitz, and Brayden and Carter Schadowsky; one brother, Michael Valentine; and his brothers-in-law, Earnest and Harvey Chaloupka. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He is preceded by his first wife, Susan (Chaloupka) Valentine; and his parents.
Funeral Services for George James Valentine, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, IL, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place privately by the family Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
