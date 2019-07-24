George Lubben



Born: June 11, 1929



Died: July 10, 2019



George Lubben, age 90, from Lemont, IL passed away from renal disease on July 10, 2019, at home under the care of his family and Loyola Hospice.



He was born June 11, 1929, to Cornelius and Alida (Kramer) Lubben in Cicero, IL. He attended Timothy Christian School and Chicago Christian High School graduating in 1947. He was educated at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI and then received his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University Chicago in 1954. He was drafted into the Army in 1954 during the Korean War and served at Fort Lee, Virginia assisting with government contracts until 1956. In 1957 he was hired by Argonne National Laboratory to review and draft contracts. His specialty became labor relations. He felt that a union should not be regarded as the enemy but rather as a collaborator in resolving differences and that it was important to treat people with respect. Even though he represented management, he was well known for his fairness in the negotiation of union contracts and was most proud of those accomplishments. He received many awards for his outstanding performance during his 39 years at Argonne.



In 1961 the family made their home in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago. He was very active in the Second Christian Reformed Church of Roseland where he was a deacon and an elder. In 1971 the family moved to Palos Heights where he was also involved in the Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church. In 1989 after moving to Lemont he became a member of the Lemont United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Vree, his parents, his brother, Henry, and several aunts and uncles.



He will be remembered forever by his dearest wife, Linda, his devoted children, Dr. Georgia Lubben (Dr. Lou Sytsma), Craig (Lois), Tom (Sue), and Gina (Dave) Wielgus, his adored grandchildren Christina (Dan) Katt, Brian Lubben, Eric Lubben, Kaitlin (Justin) Kamp, India Daniels, Emma Lubben, great grandchildren Caroline, Elizabeth, Henry Katt, his cherished sister, Barbara (Don) Brown, loving sister-in-law Donna (Chuck) Anderson, and several nieces and nephews.



George was a very compassionate man as many would attest. He was a devout Christian and morally grounded man proven by the way he lived his life. He played golf up to last month, loved music, even played the piano and organ, relished a good book, and was a political junkie. He enjoyed many vacations to Tahiti, Europe, Caribbean, and most of the U.S., but especially trips to New Orleans and the annual family vacation in South Haven MI.



Family and friends will be received at Lemont United Methodist Church, 25 W. Custer Street, Lemont, IL on July 27 from 10:00 until time of Memorial Service at 11:00. Pastor Oh will officiate. Burial will be private.



Memorials in his name may be given to Calvin University, 3201 Burton SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-4388 or Lemont United Methodist Church.



He lives on in our hearts forever. Published in The Herald-News on July 24, 2019