George M. Rozak, Jr.
Born: June 18, 1947; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 16, 2019; in Joliet, IL
George M. Rozak, Jr., Age 72, of Braidwood, IL passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born in Chicago on June 18, 1947, the son of the late George and Marion (nee Zima) Rozak, and was a resident of Braidwood since 1961.
George is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Natalie (nee Kykisz) Rozak, whom he married on November 11, 1989; his brother, Dan (Debbie) Rozak of Custer Park; sister, Sharon Walden of Demotte, IN; nieces and nephew, Heather Rozak-Kuban, Kimberly Perry, Heidi Rozak, Tara Walden, and Daniel (Jessica) Rozak, Jr.; great nieces and nephews, Lcpl. Seth Perry, Erica Perry, Danny Kuban, Lorelei Barchak, Matthew Kuban, Mackenzie Cosgrove, Lucy Rozak, and Daniel "D.J." Rozak, III; sister-in-law, Maria (Jim) Johnson of Rockwall, TX; and two of his four legged friends, Lucy and Murka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three of his four-legged friends, Farley, Louie, and Sadie.
George was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam War Era. He graduated from Reed-Custer High School in Braidwood as both the president and valedictorian of the Class of 1965. He retired from AT&T after thirty-two years of service and then went on to a second career in academia, first as an adjunct faculty member for Joliet Junior College and then as a full-time faculty member for Robert Morris College. He graduated from Lewis University with a degree in accounting and earned master degrees from both the University of Illinois at Chicago & Illinois Benedictine College. He was also a certified public accountant. George also served the city of Braidwood at various times as finance commissioner on the city council, as treasurer of police pension fund, and as a commissioner and president on the police and fire board. He spent 28 years in the Braidwood Lions Club (including past president), 33 years as a member of Koca Post #39 American Legion, and was a lifetime NRA member. George was a compassionate supporter of homeless animals, an avid gardener, fascinated by the sound of the steel guitar, which he deeply enjoyed playing and loved whipping up a pot of his favorite dish-oxtail soup.
Visitation for George will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, IL Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home, Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information and to sign his online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, 815-458-2336
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019