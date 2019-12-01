The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Biscan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Matthew Biscan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Matthew Biscan Obituary
George Matthew Biscan

George Matthew Biscan, age 92, passed away Peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Evergreen Place Supportive Living, Orland Park with family at his side.

He was the cherished father of Thomas (Cathy) Biscan of Manhattan and Janet Lou Biscan of Homewood, beloved grandfather to Courtney and Ryan, dear brother to Dr. Andrew Biscan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Lou (nee Johnson) Biscan (2013), his parents Matthew and Mother Biscan and eleven siblings.

George was born and raised in Mt. Olive, Illinois. He served his country with the U. S. Navy during the WWII, Pacific Theater.

George married the love of his life Betty Lou in 1946 in Clinton, Illinois. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad for 42 years, retiring as Northern Division Manager in 1985. In his younger years, George enjoyed a good game of golf with his friends. After retirement, George and Betty Lou liked to travel together, mostly making their destinations places where friends and family lived, spending time with those they loved was their true joy.

George was a humble man who had an infectious smile, he lit up a room with his presence and was loved by all those around him.

Visitation for George will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, immediately following his funeral service.

Memorials in George's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave,., Dallas, TX 75231 or by visiting would be most appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -