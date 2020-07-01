George Michael HowlandBorn: May 21, 1944Died: June 26, 2020George Michael Howland, who went by Mike, age 76, died in his home in Joliet on June 26, 2020. Mike was born on May 21, 1944 to the parents Milton and Dorothy Howland, as one of nine brothers and sisters.He was a graduate of Joliet Central High School and lifelong employee of Illinois Bell where he retired. He also worked for the Joliet School System as a bus driver where he also retired. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged after 3 years of service abroad.He is preceded by his parents and brothers, Edward and Terrance and sister, Barbara. He is survived by sisters, Sylvia Craig and Trudy Howland and brothers, Dennis, Cedric and Neal Howland and their children, spouses and many friends.Mike was the beloved father of Anthony, Latricia and Zima Howland and grandfather of Anthony Jr, Amber, Kenyon, Mya, Brianna, Kimberly, Christopher and Kyrie.Mike was an avid golfer who co-founded the first African American golf club in Joliet, Illinois, the Sweet Swingers. From this he gave philanthropically to meet the needs of local youth and organizations and was instrumental in the educational scholarships and other benevolent activities of the organization.Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. Joliet, Il.