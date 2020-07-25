George MudrochGeorge was born to Paul and Anna (Kanuch) in Cherry, Illinois on April 24, 1921. The family moved to Joliet, Illinois where George attended school. He served in WWII with the Army fromOctober 29, 1942 - October 22, 1945. He was involved in the battles and campaigns inNorthern France, Normandy, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. His decorations andcitations included a European-Africa-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with Silver Battle Star, 1 Service Stripe, and three Oversees Service Bars, and a good Conduct Medal.After the war, he returned to Illinois to work at the Joliet Steel Mill until retirement. George was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the VFW in Joliet for many years and numerous other organizations. He was a faithful Christian and read from the Bible every day. He attended Church in Lockport, Illinois, then in Mesa at Central Christian Church (Mesa Campus) and later at North Mesa Baptist. While in Overgaard during the summers, he attended First Baptist Church.In 1953, George married Vernie Mae Ball (Pittenger). She was the love of his life. They resided in Joliet for many years and later they both relocated to Mesa, AZ for health reasons.Vernie Mae went to the Lord on January 29, 2010. George remained in Mesa, AZ to be with family and lived there until his passing.George was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Tom and John Mudroch, his wife Vernie Mae, and son-in-law Ken Cantile. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Cantile (Ball), his grandsons Kevin (wife Patti Cantile) and Jeff Cantile, great-grandchildren Brady Cantile, Austin Carpenter, and Emma Carpenter, numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Christian Church of the EV (Mesa Campus), or North Mesa Baptist Church, in George's memory.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Falconer Funeral Home. George will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, AZ.