1/1
George Mudroch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Mudroch

George was born to Paul and Anna (Kanuch) in Cherry, Illinois on April 24, 1921. The family moved to Joliet, Illinois where George attended school. He served in WWII with the Army from

October 29, 1942 - October 22, 1945. He was involved in the battles and campaigns in

Northern France, Normandy, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. His decorations and

citations included a European-Africa-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with Silver Battle Star, 1 Service Stripe, and three Oversees Service Bars, and a good Conduct Medal.

After the war, he returned to Illinois to work at the Joliet Steel Mill until retirement. George was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the VFW in Joliet for many years and numerous other organizations. He was a faithful Christian and read from the Bible every day. He attended Church in Lockport, Illinois, then in Mesa at Central Christian Church (Mesa Campus) and later at North Mesa Baptist. While in Overgaard during the summers, he attended First Baptist Church.

In 1953, George married Vernie Mae Ball (Pittenger). She was the love of his life. They resided in Joliet for many years and later they both relocated to Mesa, AZ for health reasons.

Vernie Mae went to the Lord on January 29, 2010. George remained in Mesa, AZ to be with family and lived there until his passing.

George was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Tom and John Mudroch, his wife Vernie Mae, and son-in-law Ken Cantile. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Cantile (Ball), his grandsons Kevin (wife Patti Cantile) and Jeff Cantile, great-grandchildren Brady Cantile, Austin Carpenter, and Emma Carpenter, numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Christian Church of the EV (Mesa Campus), or North Mesa Baptist Church, in George's memory.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Falconer Funeral Home. George will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, AZ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falconer Funeral Home
251 West Juniper Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85233-3914
(480) 892-9411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falconer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved