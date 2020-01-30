The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Anthony
Joliet, IL
George R. Osterberger

George R. Osterberger, D.D.S., age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Born in Chicago in 1926, George attended Lane Tech High School and entered the U.S. Army to serve our Country in World War II. After returning to Chicago to complete high school, he attended DePaul University and the University of Illinois College of Dentistry, from which he graduated from the Department of Orthodontics. George began a private practice in orthodontia in Joliet, Illinois, and also worked for many years as an Assistant Professor of Orthodontics at the University of Illinois in Chicago. In 1970, he, along with partners Dr. Henry Peterson and Dr. Donald Carollo, established Associated Orthodontics, a practice that continues to serve Joliet and the surrounding communities to this day.

Throughout his career and in retirement, George served the Joliet community by donating his time and treasure to countless people and organizations, including the Catholic Diocese of Joliet, the Church of Saint Jude, Meals on Wheels, Senior Services of Will County, Shepherd's Table, and Daybreak Shelter. We will never know the impact of his generosity and compassion, as he steadfastly insisted that his contributions and service remain anonymous.

George is survived by his wife, Marge Osterberger; his children, Mia (Scott) Goode and Thomas (Domenica) Osterberger; grandson, Walter Osterberger; dear friends, Thomas Kane and Mary Cele Doyle, along with their treasured children, nieces and nephews. George was embraced and loved by the Kane family and was blessed to be considered one of them.

The family also acknowledges and thanks his caregiver and friend, Rosita Tan, who helped make the last years of his life more enjoyable.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of Saint Anthony in Joliet on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with interment immediately following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet. Visitation preceding the Mass will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, George would have appreciated memorials in his name to be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
