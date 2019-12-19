|
|
George Paul Burkhardt
Born: October 9, 1938
Died: December 16, 2019
George Paul Burkhardt, 81, of Joliet formerly of Martinsville and New Lenox, passed peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born on October 9, 1938 in Evanston, Illinois to the late Paul and Edna (Gown) Burkhardt.
Proud father to Mary (Paul) Bartels of Plainfield, Paula (Dan) Pozdal of Mokena and Cheryl (Josh) Bukowski of Downers Grove; Papaw to six grandchildren Emily and Paul, Sarah and Brian, Ivy and Jade and Great Papaw to Nolan.
George is also survived by his sister Marie (Don) Handley of Martinsville, sister in law Pat (the late Jim) Green of Salem, Missouri, Rita (the late Richard) Green of Speedway, Indiana and Irene (Vern) Waller of Casey, honorary sister in law Mary Ann McNeil of Casey and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Daisy (Green) in 2014. Also, proceeded by his brothers Herman (Liz) and John (Doris); cherished mother in law Mary Green and brother in law Donald Lee.
George proudly served in the US Army from 1962-1968. He was retired from the Joliet Herald News in 1993 where he was a mechanic. He loved working on anything with an engine and doing bodywork. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a jack of all trades.
George and Daisy were long time members of the Cherry Hill Church of Christ in Joliet, Illinois. He read his Bible everyday and had read it several times.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-7 at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 Markwell Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors following at Lindsey Cemetery, Parker Township, Clark County, Illinois.
The family has requested no suits or ties. Wear your western shirt in George's honor.
A special Thank You to Villa Franciscan in Joliet for the wonderful care they provided.
Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 19, 2019