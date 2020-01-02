|
George R. Block
Born: January 6, 1933
Died: December 29, 2019
George R. Block "Chief", a quiet man with a humble and loving heart died peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday December 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. He was born January 6, 1933 in Joliet, Illinois to George P. and Helen Tapio Block.
George was a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a 1951 graduate of Joliet Township High School, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of the American Legion Post 1080 and the Old Timers Baseball Association. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1982 after 31 years of employment. During his retirement he began his day with coffee and conversation with his buddies at McDonald's in Crest Hill and then later in the day he would go to the "office" (OTB) to pick a winner or two. He was a volunteer coach at St. John the Baptist School and Rivals Little League Baseball. In 2013, George was presented with the Rotary Silver Eagle Award for Volunteer Service for his many years serving the poor at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Food Pantry, Shepherd's Table and P.A.D.S.
George was preceded in death by his parents George P. Block and Helen Bottoms; a brother Richard and Dorothy Block; his wife's parents Leo and Justine Andrews, brother-in-law Ray Crotty and a son-in-law Tom Tezak.
Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Maureen (Andrews); daughters Pam Tezak, Beth and husband Doug Hucek; sons George and wife Regina Block, Ken Block, Tom Block and Ron Block; grandchildren Jenna Tezak and Teddy DiMayo, Adam and Megan Hucek, Dan Hougas, Joseph Block, Nolan Hucek and Katie Dries, John Block and Kody Block; great-grandson Parker DiMayo; brothers Jack and Karen Bottoms, Jim Bottoms; sisters-in-law Lois Crotty and Sue Bottoms; cousins; nieces and nephews.
The family of George Block greatly appreciated the kind and loving care provided by the entire Our Lady of Angels staff, especially the nurses and aides, housekeepers and dietary staff on the A-2 Unit and the nurses and care team from Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Amy Larkin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of George Block to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or the Food Pantry at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Visitation for George Block will be held at the Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield, Road, Joliet on Friday January 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Tezak Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, Illinois.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020