George R. McKeand
George R. McKeand, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Survived by his daughter, Julie (fiancé Damien Bramlage) Farinelli; his siblings, Harry McKeand, Judi (Don) Shiffer, Sandy Megyeri and Mike (Cindy) McKeand; his sister-in-law's, Judy McKeand, Shirley McKeand, Rita (Bob) Brainard and Mary Lou Wagnon; his dear friends, Jackie (Jeff) Martin. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McKeand; his daughter, Lisa McKeand; his parents, Gerald (Eleanor) McKeand; his brothers, Gerald McKeand, Kenny McKeand and John McKeand; his sister-in-law, Darlene McKeand.
George was born on November 13, 1939 and was a lifelong Joliet area resident. George was a proud United States Army veteran. He served in the Army from 1962-1964. After he was discharged from the Army he went to work for Caterpillar and retired after 35 years. George was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and drawing cartoons. George was a hardworking man and was generous to a fault. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services for George will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com