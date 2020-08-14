1/
George Raymond Stoops
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Raymond Stoops

Born: January 10, 1946

Died: August 8, 2020

George Raymond Stoops age 74, along time resident of Lemont, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born January 10, 1946 to John W. and Elizabeth (Kane) Stoops in Lemont, Illinois, the youngest of five children. George fought a strong courageous battle with various recent ailments, a stroke and complications related to COVID-19.

George graduated from Lemont High School in 1964 where he played football and became the first Lemont Indian mascot. He retired in 2006 with more than 40 years of service from GM&O, Illinois Central and the Canadian National Railroad. In life, he would continue to influence and touch many lives through other endeavors and various Lemont community organizations including; the family trucking business, the Carousel, Peterson Ace Hardware and Theo. J Gorski & Sons bus company. George loved driving the bus for the kids and had a way of working with the kids with special needs.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth (nee Kane) Stoops, his brother Edward Stoops, his sister Rosemay (William) Yates and his granddaughter Callie Rae Stoops, and in-laws John and Margaret Kickels.

George is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda (nee Kickels) and his loving children Nicholas (Allison) Stoops and Rebecca Stoops, his three granddaughters Jordan Flowers, Riley and Kenzie Stoops and his great-granddaughter Sofia Vargas. He is also survived by his brother John Stoops and his sister Joan (late Gail) Christensen and many, many nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, brothers and sister's in-law and many great friends that he cherished. George loved to be an entertainer, listening to music and to travel to sunny locations during the summer. But his true passion was being involved with or participating in sporting events.

He was an avid Notre Dame Football Fan (attending at least one home game for the past 40 years until his recent health decline), an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, especially during the annual family trip to games with his children, granddaughters and great-granddaughter, Coach/Player in many area 16" softball leagues where he earned the nickname, "Yogi", was the first coach in the Lemont Hornet Youth Football league and various Lemont High School sporting events.

George always had that memorable smile and laugh which will always be remembered. His passion was spending time with family and friends. You knew he was your friend right away when he would joke around with you in his own special way. He is deeply loved, will be profoundly missed and will be dearly remembered in our hearts always.

Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. The Funeral Mass for George will be private. A celebration of life in the memory of George will be held at a later date. Info: 630-257-6363 orwww.markiewiczfh.com

*In accordance with the Illinois health department related to COVID-19 guidelines, all participants are required to wear a face covering and observe safe social distancing practices to the Visitation and Memorial Mass.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 13, 2020
To Linda and the kids.. My heart breaks for you all. George was such a fun man!! We will be so missed. Especially that smile! Sending love and our deepest sympathy...Wendy & Steve
Wendy Peebles
Friend
August 13, 2020
Linda, I'm sorry for your grievous loss. If there's a heaven then George is surely at peace among the angels.
Mary Christensen
August 13, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family! I have always remembered George’s BIG smile and his sense of humor. Prayers and thoughts for all.
Danielle Pacholski-Dillon
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
I went through grammar school and high school with George. George was a true character and if you did not like George, there was probably something wrong with you!. The world is a better place because he was in it and we can not say that about all people.

We miss you, George
Bob McNamara
Classmate
August 13, 2020
George was a great guy fun to be around always involved always smiling and laughing
Ron Grabo
Friend
August 13, 2020
George was one of a kind a great guy and fun to be around ...always smiling and laughing.
Ron Grabo
Friend
August 12, 2020
Lemont has lost an icon. George was a good man. Sense of humor, kindest smile, and a presence that conveyed friendship. Linda and family, my heart is saddened at your loss. Know there’s a brighter sky with George joining the saints in heaven. Much love, many prayers. He will be missed...and forever remembered.
Patti Andrews
Friend
August 12, 2020
A great guy! Condolences to Linda and family.
Sharon Stevenson
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of George's passing. Jay and George were life long Good friends, Jay loved George and family. George was the life of the party always a lot of fun. A Good person. He will be missed.
Vicky Hanrahan
Friend
August 12, 2020
You sure gave it a hell of a fight. I'm going to miss you

John Splitt
Friend
August 12, 2020
George was an upper classmate to me but you could always go to him for help about sports. He was a true Lemont Indian. His colors were blue and gold God Rest In Peace. Tim Wirth
Tim Wirth
Friend
August 12, 2020
GEORGE WAS ONE OF LEMONT GOOD GUY'S HE WILL BE MISSED.
Butch Beatty
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry to hear that George has passed on. He was such a great guys and incredible asset to our community. He will be missed.
Pat & Pierce Spencer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved