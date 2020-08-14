George Raymond Stoops
Born: January 10, 1946
Died: August 8, 2020
George Raymond Stoops age 74, along time resident of Lemont, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born January 10, 1946 to John W. and Elizabeth (Kane) Stoops in Lemont, Illinois, the youngest of five children. George fought a strong courageous battle with various recent ailments, a stroke and complications related to COVID-19.
George graduated from Lemont High School in 1964 where he played football and became the first Lemont Indian mascot. He retired in 2006 with more than 40 years of service from GM&O, Illinois Central and the Canadian National Railroad. In life, he would continue to influence and touch many lives through other endeavors and various Lemont community organizations including; the family trucking business, the Carousel, Peterson Ace Hardware and Theo. J Gorski & Sons bus company. George loved driving the bus for the kids and had a way of working with the kids with special needs.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth (nee Kane) Stoops, his brother Edward Stoops, his sister Rosemay (William) Yates and his granddaughter Callie Rae Stoops, and in-laws John and Margaret Kickels.
George is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda (nee Kickels) and his loving children Nicholas (Allison) Stoops and Rebecca Stoops, his three granddaughters Jordan Flowers, Riley and Kenzie Stoops and his great-granddaughter Sofia Vargas. He is also survived by his brother John Stoops and his sister Joan (late Gail) Christensen and many, many nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, brothers and sister's in-law and many great friends that he cherished. George loved to be an entertainer, listening to music and to travel to sunny locations during the summer. But his true passion was being involved with or participating in sporting events.
He was an avid Notre Dame Football Fan (attending at least one home game for the past 40 years until his recent health decline), an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, especially during the annual family trip to games with his children, granddaughters and great-granddaughter, Coach/Player in many area 16" softball leagues where he earned the nickname, "Yogi", was the first coach in the Lemont Hornet Youth Football league and various Lemont High School sporting events.
George always had that memorable smile and laugh which will always be remembered. His passion was spending time with family and friends. You knew he was your friend right away when he would joke around with you in his own special way. He is deeply loved, will be profoundly missed and will be dearly remembered in our hearts always.
Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. The Funeral Mass for George will be private. A celebration of life in the memory of George will be held at a later date. Info: 630-257-6363 orwww.markiewiczfh.com
*In accordance with the Illinois health department related to COVID-19 guidelines, all participants are required to wear a face covering and observe safe social distancing practices to the Visitation and Memorial Mass.