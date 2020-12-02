George T. Athanasiou
Age 88 of Lemont, IL, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home. He was born in Samos, Greece and emigrated to Fond du Lac, WI at the age of 14, a resident of Lemont for over 50 years.
George served two tours of duty, first with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and secondly served in the U.S. Coast Guard for five years. He received his certification as an engineering technician in Cleveland, OH. George began his career at Argonne National Laboratory and retired from Fermilab in 1997.
He was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, and the American Legion in Lemont. George was an accomplished wood worker. He loved history, politics and furthering his education. George adored his grandchildren and enjoyed supporting them and watching them grow.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sophia Athanasiou of Lemont; two daughters, Maria (Anthony) Kroll of Cary, IL and Demitra (Nicholas) Andretich of Lockport, IL; nine grandchildren, Alexandra, Sofia, Daniel, Nina, Maximos and Julia Kroll, George, Anna and Luke Andretich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George is preceded by his parents; his sister, Dafne Tembellis; and two brothers, Gust and Steve Athanasiou.
Visitation for George T. Athanasiou will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 5-8 p.m. with Trisagion Services at 6:00 p.m. Due to state restrictions, a maximum of 10 guests will be allowed in the chapel at one time, as a result, please make your stay brief. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held privately by the family, however the family has chose to live stream the service at www.allsaintsjoliet.com/stream
on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12 noon with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
