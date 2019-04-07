George T. Dvorak



Born: August 2, 1944



Died: April 3, 2019



George T. Dvorak, 74, of Leesburg, IN passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 2, 1944 in Chicago, IL to William and Virginia (Wisniewski) Dvorak.



He was a United States Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He was married on May 3, 1969 in Lemont, IL to Sandra L. "Sandy" Siedlarz who preceded him on November 21, 2018. He was formerly a supervisor for the Citgo Petroleum Corporation in Illinois and retired in 1998 after 40+ years of employment. He moved to the Leesburg area 15 years ago from Illinois.



He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3760 in Syracuse, IN and the American Legion in Lockport, IL.



He is survived by: Daughter, Virginia (Dave) Rummel of Wawaka, IN; Son,Gregory Dvorak of North Webster, IN; 2 Grandchildren, Paige & Ryleigh Dvorak; Brother, Wayne (Kathy) Dvorak of Lockport, IL



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Eric Dvorak, sister, Joyce Dvorak, and brother, Fred Dvorak



Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd 15, Warsaw, IN.



Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of all arrangements.



Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice. To send condolences to the family in memory of George Dvorak, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com