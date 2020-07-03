George W. Eck
Born: July 16, 1928
Died: June 28, 2020
Age 91 of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born July 16, 1928 in Chicago, IL, George was the son of John P. and Gertrude (Née Schackwitz) Eck. He was raised in the Chicagoland area, graduated from Fenger High School and was joined in marriage to Antoinette M. Filipas on February 14, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chicago.
George retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after 35 years of dedicated service.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, a United States Army veteran, an avid model train enthusiast, loved big band music and dancing at the Willow Brook Ball Room.
Survivors include his loving daughters; Laura (Donald) Holm and Grace Eck, grandchildren; Rebecca (Brian) Krawczykowski and Emily (John) Anderson, great-grandchildren; Alexander Krawczykowski, Gavin and Vivian Anderson, sister-in-law; Sr. Laura Filipas, OSF and cherished friend and companion; Christa Stojanovic.
George was preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Antoinette M. Eck and his parents.
Due to current restrictions, private services were held on Thursday, July 2, 2020
at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. George was laid to rest next to his wife in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.
.
