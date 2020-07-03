1/
George W. Eck
George W. Eck

Born: July 16, 1928

Died: June 28, 2020

Age 91 of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Born July 16, 1928 in Chicago, IL, George was the son of John P. and Gertrude (Née Schackwitz) Eck. He was raised in the Chicagoland area, graduated from Fenger High School and was joined in marriage to Antoinette M. Filipas on February 14, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chicago.

George retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after 35 years of dedicated service.

He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, a United States Army veteran, an avid model train enthusiast, loved big band music and dancing at the Willow Brook Ball Room.

Survivors include his loving daughters; Laura (Donald) Holm and Grace Eck, grandchildren; Rebecca (Brian) Krawczykowski and Emily (John) Anderson, great-grandchildren; Alexander Krawczykowski, Gavin and Vivian Anderson, sister-in-law; Sr. Laura Filipas, OSF and cherished friend and companion; Christa Stojanovic.

George was preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Antoinette M. Eck and his parents.

Due to current restrictions, private services were held on Thursday, July 2, 2020

at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. George was laid to rest next to his wife in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
