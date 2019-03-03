The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
George W. Long


George W. Long Obituary
George W. Long

George W. Long, age 75, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Palos Hospital.

Survived by his loving wife, Nicole (Carlson) Long; nephew, Brent (Michelle) Fraser; niece, Lynn Anne (Scott) Arias; great nieces, Madison, Shelby and Payton Fraser; brother-in-law, Mark (Sherry) Carlson.

Preceded in death by his parents, George H. and Antoinette "Toni" (Medziek) Long; one sister, Barbara Fraser; brother-in-law, Robert Fraser; nephew, Robert Fraser II and sister-in-law, Constance Fleming.

Born in Joliet, living in New Lenox the past 20 years. Veteran of the US Army Reserves. Retired from A.T. & T. George was past Elder of Central Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Golfer, getting a Hole in One 6 years ago and a Green Bay Packer Fan.

Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Craig M. Herr officiating. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church or Silver Cross Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019
