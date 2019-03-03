|
|
George W. Long
George W. Long, age 75, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Palos Hospital.
Survived by his loving wife, Nicole (Carlson) Long; nephew, Brent (Michelle) Fraser; niece, Lynn Anne (Scott) Arias; great nieces, Madison, Shelby and Payton Fraser; brother-in-law, Mark (Sherry) Carlson.
Preceded in death by his parents, George H. and Antoinette "Toni" (Medziek) Long; one sister, Barbara Fraser; brother-in-law, Robert Fraser; nephew, Robert Fraser II and sister-in-law, Constance Fleming.
Born in Joliet, living in New Lenox the past 20 years. Veteran of the US Army Reserves. Retired from A.T. & T. George was past Elder of Central Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Golfer, getting a Hole in One 6 years ago and a Green Bay Packer Fan.
Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Craig M. Herr officiating. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church or Silver Cross Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2019