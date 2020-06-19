Georgette P. Ketzenbarger
Georgette P. Ketzenbarger (nee Prud'homme), age 97, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Willow Falls with her loving family by her side.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lt. Col Clifford R. Ketzenbarger; her parents, George and Marie-Therese Prud'homme; and grandson, Mark Wason.
Georgette is survived by her children, Danielle (Albert) Wason of Crest Hill and Gary (Kelly) Ketzenbarger of Glenwood Springs, CO; five grandchildren, Christopher (Meg) Wason, Adam (Joanna) Wason, Kara (John) Scholar, Luke Ketzenbarger and Gabrielle Ketzenbarger; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emma and Hailey Wason, Benjamin, Zachary and Andrew Wason, Jack and Nathaniel Scholar.
Georgette was born in St. Nazoire, France. She met her husband, Clifford while he was in the military after WWII. They married and came to the US in 1949. As a military wife she had to pack up and move several times, but always looked at it as a new adventure. Fifty years ago she and Cliff moved to New Lenox when he retired. Mom enjoyed her garden in the summer, being outdoors with her flowers was a great joy to her. She was a cheerful optimistic person who always placed her family first. She was never happier than when she had her family around her. Georgette also enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Willow Falls who took such good care of Georgette throughout the years. Also thank you to Transitions Hospice.
Mom we will miss you and always remember the kind and loving person you were. We will always have wonderful memories of you.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgette's name to Transitions Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Georgette's life will be held at a later date. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be held at a later date in Ohio. Obituary and tribute wall for Georgette P. Ketzenbarger at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Georgette P. Ketzenbarger (nee Prud'homme), age 97, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Willow Falls with her loving family by her side.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lt. Col Clifford R. Ketzenbarger; her parents, George and Marie-Therese Prud'homme; and grandson, Mark Wason.
Georgette is survived by her children, Danielle (Albert) Wason of Crest Hill and Gary (Kelly) Ketzenbarger of Glenwood Springs, CO; five grandchildren, Christopher (Meg) Wason, Adam (Joanna) Wason, Kara (John) Scholar, Luke Ketzenbarger and Gabrielle Ketzenbarger; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emma and Hailey Wason, Benjamin, Zachary and Andrew Wason, Jack and Nathaniel Scholar.
Georgette was born in St. Nazoire, France. She met her husband, Clifford while he was in the military after WWII. They married and came to the US in 1949. As a military wife she had to pack up and move several times, but always looked at it as a new adventure. Fifty years ago she and Cliff moved to New Lenox when he retired. Mom enjoyed her garden in the summer, being outdoors with her flowers was a great joy to her. She was a cheerful optimistic person who always placed her family first. She was never happier than when she had her family around her. Georgette also enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Willow Falls who took such good care of Georgette throughout the years. Also thank you to Transitions Hospice.
Mom we will miss you and always remember the kind and loving person you were. We will always have wonderful memories of you.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgette's name to Transitions Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Georgette's life will be held at a later date. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be held at a later date in Ohio. Obituary and tribute wall for Georgette P. Ketzenbarger at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.