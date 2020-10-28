Georgia Kanive
Georgia Kanive (nee Ascaridis), age 48, of Joliet, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side.
Georgia was born in Chicago to James and Demetra Ascaridis on November 12, 1971. Her family moved to Joliet when she was young. She went to Joliet West high School, class of 1989. She started working at her father's restaurant, Zeus's table and attended Joliet Junior College. She went on to become a legal secretary for various law firms in Joliet and Crest Hill for many years.
Beloved wife for 21 years to her husband, Doug. Her pride and joy in life was her daughter, Gina. Georgia was a terrific mom. She loved taking Gina and friends to camps, water parks and was a proud Mama at her sporting events. Georgia also loved the holidays and taking Gina to the pumpkin patch, seeing Santa Claus and going on an Easter egg hunt.
Georgia also enjoyed family vacations with fond memories from the Dells, Disney World, Tennessee and the Bahamas. Georgia loved animals and her pets were family. She was a member of the Humane Society and all her pets were rescues.
Survived by her husband, Doug Kanive; her daughter, Gina Kanive; her father, James Ascaridis; her siblings, Theresa Ascaridis and Michael (Beverly) Ascaridis. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Preceded in death by her mother, Demetra Ascaridis and her sister, Maria Flatt.
The family would like to send a special Thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice, especially to her nurses that helped Georgia for the past year, Cynthia and Georgette.
Visitation for Georgia will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Private services will be at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue. Family and friends are invited to visit her memorial tribute at www.farkasfuneralhome.com
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home and church.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100.