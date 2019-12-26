The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Georgine Marie Szawars


1923 - 2019
Georgine Marie Szawars (nee Calcaterra), age 96 years, passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center. She was born in Joliet on February 23, 1923 and lived most of her life in Joliet.

She worked at the Navy Yards during WWII, where she met her future husband, Joseph and later she was employed as a medical assistant for a local physician. Georgine was an accomplished Baker, Seamstress and Knitter. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Szawars (2003); her daughter, Joanne Perceniak; her parents, George and Mary (nee Louisa) Calcaterra; two brothers, Louis (Christine) Calcaterra and Floyd (Norma) Calcaterra.

Survived by her daughters, Georgine "Jeanne" (Dave) Larsen and Michele (Rus) Nelson; her grandchildren, Marc (Allison) Nix, Jennifer (Paul) Morrrison and Michele (Scott) Wall; her great-grandchildren, Emily Peceniak, Andrew Peceniak, Ethan Peceniak, Ruth Ann Nix and Kyle Nix.

Her former son-in-law, Dennis Perceniak; her sister, Teresa (Al) Evans; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Home, 2320 Black Road Joliet on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am until time of services at 11 am. Rev. Jerome Kish officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019
