Gerald C. Marvick, Jr.
"Jay", age 50, of Las Vegas, NV and formerly Joliet, IL, passed suddenly Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was raised in Joliet, a graduate of Troy Grade Schools and Joliet Catholic High. Jay attended Arizona State University and was a Journeyman with Local #265.
Surviving are his parents, Carol (nee Houser) and Richard Talaga, Sr.; father, Gerald Marvick, Sr.; sisters, Sheri (Daniel) Kerns and Jennifer Talaga; and brothers, Michael and Richard Talaga, Jr. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Marvick, and his grandparents, John and Helen Houser.
Jay loved the outdoors and was most content when he had time to go fishing. He will be remembered as a good natured man who loved his family and friends.
As it was Jay's request cremation rites will be accorded. Close friends and relatives are invited to an open house at Carol and Dick's home on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019