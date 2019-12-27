|
|
Gerald D. Anderson
Gerald D. Anderson, age 80, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Karen Anderson; his children, Jerry (Sandi) Anderson and Carrie (Mike) Anderson; his grandchildren, Candace, Carissa (Brandon), Courtney (Jason), Alyss (Ren), McKenna, Marlee, Jason (Anne) and Ryan (Hayley); his great-grandchildren, Troy, Wyatt, Hensley, Thea, Anderson and Quinn; his siblings, Jim (Doris) Anderson, Phyllis Mosley and Pat Niese. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his son, Robert Anderson; his parents, Alfred (Dorothy) Anderson; his brother, Danny Anderson and his sister Marlene Jay.
Jerry was born August 5, 1939 in Joliet, Illinois. He grew up in the Channahon and Minooka area. He graduated from Minooka Community High School, Class of 1957. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and served from 1957 to 1960. He spent his working career as a maintenance mechanic for 44 years and retired from Stone Containers in 2004. He met the love of his life, Karen Thornton and they married November 8, 1959. They raised their three children in Channahon, IL. Jerry loved to go camping, especially in Door County, WI. He loved to go to live entertainment and plays in Door County. Jerry had a passion for all sports, some of his favorites were Football, Baseball and NASCAR. Jerry will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
His faith never faltered and he was assured that he would enter his eternal home with Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at the River of Life Lutheran Church (LCMS), 24901 S. Sage St. Channahon, IL 60410 on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Hans Fiene officiating. Lying in state at the church from 10:00. a.m. until time of services. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to River of Life Lutheran Church (LCMS).
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019