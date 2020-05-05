Gerald Don Cherry Jr.
Age 66 of Joliet, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.
As the result of the Covid-19 Pandemic funeral services for Gerald "Don" Cherry Jr. will be held privately by the family. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/MIBFPLSoqXk and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are. Private interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can view a complete obituary, leave a condolence or share a special memory.
Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2020.