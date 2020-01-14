The Herald-News Obituaries
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
Gerald H. Loeschen

Gerald H. Loeschen Obituary
Gerald H. Loeschen

"Jerry", age 75 passed away Friday June 10, 2020 at his residence in Lockport, IL, formerly of Cullom, IL. Jerry retired in 1999 from the Teamster's Union, Local 179 of Chicago after 34 years of service, also retired from NuWay Transportation in 2017 as a Regional Sales Manager, was a Lockport Auxiliary Police Officer for the past 34 years and a lifetime member of the Lockport Moose Lodge 1557.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Loeschen; children Rodney (Glenda) Loeschen, Lindy (Ron) Hoeffleur, Jeff (Lisa) Loeschen and Reno (Kelly) Argue; grandchildren Todd (Taylor) Butler, Blake Loeschen, Amber (Jim) Moreland, Brad Loeschen, Logan Butler, Brandon Loeschen, Rebecca Argue and Shelby Argue; 7 great grandchildren; one sister and numerous nieces.

Preceded in death by his parents Clarence Thompson and Geraldine Umstattd; son Bradley Loeschen also brothers Doug Thompson and Ronald Loeschen.

Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 8 pm at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. Funeral Wednesday, 10 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow, Lockport City Cemetery. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 838-1533
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 14, 2020
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
