Gerald J. Airoldi
Gerald "Jerry" J. Airoldi - passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Age 72 years.
Survived by his wife of 50 years Colleen Airoldi (nee Sexton), two sons Joseph (Katherine) and Michael (Cheryl) Airoldi. Two grandsons Anthony and Dominic Airoldi. Also survived by his sister Donna.
Preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Martha (nee Jasurda) Airoldi.
Jerry was born May 5, 1947 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Catholic High School Class of 1965. Jerry retired from the Cement Finishers Union Local #11 after 37 years. Veteran of U.S. Army serving overseas during the Vietnam War. Life member of Stone City V.F.W. 2199 and Ingalls Park A.C.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago St., Friday, June 14th, at 10:00 A.M. Private family inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from June 9 to June 13, 2019