Gerald M. Moore
Born: January 10, 1933; in Galena, KS
Died: January 2, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 86 of Morris passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris.
Born January 10, 1933 in Galena, Kansas, Gerald Melvin was the son of Willard and Eva (nee Koci) Moore. He was raised and educated in Auburn, Kansas, and graduated from Auburn High School.
He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and later gained employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company where he would be employed for over 35 years until his retirement.
Gerald was a past member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Kansas, and upon relocation to Morris in 1958 he became a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 294. He was also active with the Mended Hearts Program at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, for which he served as past president.
Gerald loved farming and old tractors, and was involved in the Heritage Tractor Parade. He was also a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking.
Survivors include his children: Jock Moore, Donald Moore, and Daniel Moore, all of Morris, Regina (Greg) Conway of Dubuque, Iowa, Russ (Lisa) Thayer of Surprise, Arizona, Reece (Judy) Thayer of Morris, and Rena (Mark) Menozi of Morris; fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and his son-in-law: Dan Shearin.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Rosemary Moore on August 2, 2006; and his daughter: Lynn Shearin on June 11, 2019.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Jackson Street, in Morris from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Dr. Roy Backus will officiate, and interment will follow the funeral service with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Gerald's memory to: Mended Hearts Joliet Chapter 129, C/O Treasurer Edmund Sroczynski, 626 Freedom Way, Shorewood, Illinois 60404.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Gerald's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.comFuneral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris (815) 942-2500.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020