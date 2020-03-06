|
Gerald Montgomery
Born: August 14, 1960
Died: February 29, 2020
Gerald Montgomery was born in Gary, IN on August 14, 1960 to Mildred Montgomery.
Gerald attended Fairmont Grade School and then went on to attend Joliet Central High School. He later joined the National Guard.
Gerald went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Montgomery; brother, Thomas (T.C.) Calhoun; maternal grandparents, Thomas Montgomery and Mary Sanders.
He leaves to cherish his memories; three sisters, Rosemary (Charles, deceased) Montgomery-Smith, Christine (Brian) Sims and Jeannette Montgomery and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00 noon, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2020