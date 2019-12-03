The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Gerald Peterson

Gerald Peterson Obituary
Gerald Petersen

"Jerry", age 90, of Joliet, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home. He was born in Stickney, IL, the son of the late Andrew and Ruth (Hooper) Petersen and resided in Joliet most of his life. He retired from Folger Adam Co. after many years of service. Jerry was a member of the Joliet Moose Lodge #300 for 50 years. He bowled in various leagues for many years. You could always find him and his late wife, Kay at all the sporting events of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jerry and Kay thoroughly enjoyed traveling and going to Las Vegas with their family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Gerry (Steve) Fox and Jim (Nancy) Petersen; grandchildren, Chris (Dave) Evers, Lisa (Aaron) Ward and Scott (Elizabeth Gonzalez) Petersen; great-grandchildren, Caitlin (Kyle) Phelps, Hannah, Colin, Andie Evers, Sarah and Rose Ward; his great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Kay Phelps and one on the way; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Fonseca and Kathy Zola.

Jerry was preceded by his loving wife of 68 years, Kay "Sis" Petersen; father, Andrew Petersen; mother, Ruth Petersen-Smith; step-father, Woodford Smith.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Lily Bade as well as the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for all their dedicated care and love they have provided for Jerry.

Visitation for Jerry Petersen will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rds., Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2019
