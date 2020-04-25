|
|
Gerald W. Poole
Gerald Wayne Poole, age 62, of Joliet, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born October 2, 1957 in Chicago, he was the son of the late Gerold G. and Margaret Irene (Lucy) Poole, and was a graduate of Romeoville High School and attended Joliet Junior College.
Gerald began his career with Illinois Tool Works, Inc., and later formed his own consulting company, GP Mechanical Design, and provided professional services to Case Construction Equipment and Caterpillar, Inc. He was proud to hold patents on some of his designs.
He was a loving father, brother and uncle who will be missed by his family, friends and business associates.
Gerald is survived by his loving daughter, Zoe Poole; and his devoted sisters and brother, Linda Diane (Richard) Killian, Sandra Stroube (Dennis) Veselsky and Steven (Sue) Poole. He was also the proud uncle of Christie (Troy) Spencer, Tricia (fiancé Patrick Korth) Killian, Kevin (fiancé Jessica) Stroube and Jeremiah (Joanna) Serre; a dear great-uncle of Axton Korth, Dylan Fallas, Jr., Gibson Grandville Stroube, Mia Margaret Rose Stroube and Haley Serre; and a fond cousin to many. His lifelong friend, Doug Roback, also survives.
Services for Gerald Wayne Poole will be private and his final interment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/sVGqmN_IBPc and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020