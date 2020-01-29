|
|
Geraldine C. Peterson
(nee Albright)
Born: September 30, 1932
Died: January 23, 2020
Geraldine C. Peterson (nee Albright) of Sebring, FL. Age 87 , passed away on January 23, 2020. Geraldine was born on September 30, 1932 in Joliet, IL.
Cherished and very loving mother of Bernard H. (Jayne) Haake, Diane L. (Mark) Green, Gerald W. (Trenna) Haake, Mary (Late Richard) McCutchan, James T. (Lucille) Haake, Thomas E. Haake and Theodore W. (Patricia) Haake. Proud grandmother of 34, 54 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Dear sister in law of Ruth Albright. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Geraldine is preceded in death by her son Timothy James Haake, her father, Herschell Albright and mother, Florence Albright Erickson. Two brothers, William & John Albright; three sisters, Shirley Gleason, Avonne (Late Raymond) Heintz and Alice (Late Roger) Gagnon; grandson Adam G. Haake, step great grandson Davon Riegel and daughter in law Susan Anne Haake.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at River Valley Christian Fellowship Church, 800 Cardinal Dr., South Venue in Bradley, IL. Rev. Sam Goebel will officiate. Burial will take place in Sebring, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kankakee Valley Hospice.
For info: Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care 630-445-1439.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 29, 2020