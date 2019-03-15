The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Geraldine Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine L. Hutton


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine L. Hutton Obituary
Geraldine L. Hutton

Geraldine L. Hutton "Gerry", age 66, of Joliet, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center. Gerry was born in Morris, IL, the daughter of the late Clarence R. and Grace (nee Fenner) Hutton, and was a lifelong Joliet area resident. She retired from Nissan Company following over 30 years of service.

Gerry is survived by her four sisters, Sharon (Roy) Merkel of Tamaroa, IL, Delores (Jack) Bajt of Manhattan, IL, Patricia (the late James) Alsip of Channahon, IL and Mary (Gregory) Hill of Joliet and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice and Rosewood Care Center for all the compassionate care given to our sister.

Visitation for Geraldine L. Hutton will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
