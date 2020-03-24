|
Geraldine L. Patterson
Geraldine L. Patterson, age 88, passed away peacefully in Spring, Texas, on March 10, 2020.
Everyone knew this lovely and loving woman as Geri. She was a friend to everyone and loved her family unconditionally. No matter where you went everyone knew Geri, she was a strong, smart, and fearless woman but unfortunately lost her battle to Alzheimer's and was taken away too soon.
Not only will her family miss her, but she was well loved by people who knew her as the Manager at a bowling facility in Lockport, IL. Geri was an avid bowler and was not only a greatbowler winning numerous awards and trophies, she would take her own personal time to give bowling lessons and tips on how to improve your bowling skills.
In her retirement years she loved to garden, make as many trips to Texas to visit family, loved to read, visit neighbors, and just be in love with life
After the passing of her beloved husband, Tom in 2012, Geri moved to Texas to be closer to family. Geri met the love of her life,Tom Patterson in Chicago, IL and were married for 60 years. They raised their four children in Romeoville, IL.
She is survived by children, Mike Patterson, Cathy(Bob) Brannock, Gary (Lora) Patterson, and Craig Patterson, grandchildren, Sean Patterson, Robert Brannock, Christina (Jonathan) Pritchard, Jordan Patterson, Erin (Reggie) Hamilton, Michelle Brannock, Christian Patterson, Jennifer Patterson, and three great grandchildren, Clark Brannock, Clare Brannock, and Aubree Hamilton,Geral brother-n-law Doug Patterson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Thomas (Tom) L. Patterson, her parents, Robert and Francis Jordan, brother Robert, sisters, Dorothy, Genevieve, and Marjorie.
We will miss you Geri, ALWAYS...
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020