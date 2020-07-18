Geraldine M. BussGeraldine M. "Gerry" Buss (Nee Jeffery), age 86, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Joliet, living in Lockport for the past 63 years. Member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Joliet. Gerry loved baking, enjoyed fishing with her grandchildren, but above all else cherished spending time with her family.Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Buss (2006); one son, William Buss (2008); a grandson, Daniel Spindle (2017); parents, William and Josephine (Nee O'Mara) Jeffery; daughter-in-law, Barb Buss; son-in-law, Ken Zitzke and numerous other family members whom she loved dearly.Survived by her devoted children, Elaine Zitzke, Carolyn Spindle, Ed Buss, Joe (Levette) Buss and Virginia (Michael) Foulk; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Gail, Joellen, Paul and Jackie. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad or Beautification Fund would be greatly appreciated.A Memorial Mass at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Joliet and Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with only her immediate family in attendance.