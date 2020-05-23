Geraldine R. Dillon
Geraldine R. "Geri" Dillon (nee Schindler) "Auntie", Age 81, a 45-year resident of New Lenox and formerly of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home. Geri was born in Glasgow, Montana to the late Gothard and Edith Schindler. Beloved wife of Richard W. Dillon; dear sister of the late Susan Augustine and the late Sharon Schindler; sister-in-law of Bob (Carlene) Augustine; loved auntie of Gary (Lisa) Augustine and Mark (Libby) Augustine; great-auntie of Jessica (Derek) Ellis, Amanda Augustine, Abby Augustine, Jake Augustine, Sophia Augustine, and Vivian Augustine; great-great auntie of Jaxson Ellis;and auntie of numerous other nieces and nephews; also survived by and thankful to have as cherished friends, Sister Phyllis Pitz OSF, Nancy and Jason Lechowioz, and Laura Bennish.
Geri was Office Manager at Will County Supervisor of Assessments office for 20 years. She enjoyed family gatherings, and working on the house and in the yard. She especially loved being together with Dick and taking many trips together.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice, Joliet and especially to Danielle, Pat and "T" for the wonderful and loving care given to Geri.
A private family visitation and funeral service officiated by Fr. Richard Ross was held. Inurnment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.