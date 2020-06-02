Geraldine M. Kowalski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. Kowalski

Geraldine M. Kowalski, nee Markiewicz, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Joliet, IL. Late of Lockport, formerly of Lemont for 30 years. She was a secretary at Lockport Township High School Dist 205 for 14 years and was a member of the St. Joseph prayer group. Geraldine is survived by her loving children, James Wallin and Dawn (Lee) Mettille; dear grandchildren William (Erica) & Joseph (Lori) Mettille and Raymond (Shelley) & Angella Wallin; 9 greatgrandchildren; 1 great-greatgrandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William Kowalski; cherished parents Peter and Catherine Markiewicz; and fond sister Virginia Wendler. Visitation at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S Hamilton St., Lockport, IL Wednesday, June 3, from 3 to 8 pm with a service at 6 pm. Cremation rites to be accorded. (815-838-1533) (www.anderson-goodale.com)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved