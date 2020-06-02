Geraldine M. Kowalski
Geraldine M. Kowalski, nee Markiewicz, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Joliet, IL. Late of Lockport, formerly of Lemont for 30 years. She was a secretary at Lockport Township High School Dist 205 for 14 years and was a member of the St. Joseph prayer group. Geraldine is survived by her loving children, James Wallin and Dawn (Lee) Mettille; dear grandchildren William (Erica) & Joseph (Lori) Mettille and Raymond (Shelley) & Angella Wallin; 9 greatgrandchildren; 1 great-greatgrandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William Kowalski; cherished parents Peter and Catherine Markiewicz; and fond sister Virginia Wendler. Visitation at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S Hamilton St., Lockport, IL Wednesday, June 3, from 3 to 8 pm with a service at 6 pm. Cremation rites to be accorded. (815-838-1533) (www.anderson-goodale.com)
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.