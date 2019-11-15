|
Gerard Brian Anastasia
Gerard Brian Anastasia, age 70, of Lockport passed away November 11, 2019. Gerard was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Elaine (nee Chalifoux) Anastasia. Gerard is survived by his beloved wife Susan (nee Nowak), his loving children Andrew (Evelyn) Sempos-Anastasia, Natalie (Joshua) Green, Timothy Burkhart, and Amanda (Rafael Jr.) Covarrubias; grandchildren Isadora Sempos-Anastasia, Nellie Green, Jude Green, Ava Green, Olivia Covarrubias, and Rafael Covarrubias III; siblings Elaine (the late James G. Janson) Wunderlich Janson and Philip (Wei Xiu) Anastasia; his best bud Spyke; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Gerard was a proud Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam as a reciprocating engine mechanic. He loved music and singing; he performed in many local theater productions and sang in his church choir. When he was young, he sang in operas. Gerard was an avid golfer and even golfed at Pebble Beach. He loved cooking- especially Italian Food- for his family. Gerard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a visitation held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 1214 S. Hamilton, Lockport, prayers at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled Veterans of America, www.dav.org or , would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 15, 2019