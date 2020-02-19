|
Gerold G. Poole
Gerold G. Poole, age 86, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.
Born August 30, 1933 in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late James and Grace (Rigsby) Poole.
Gerold retired from General Electric after many years of service as a Crane Operator, and later worked for the Valley View Community Unit School District 365 as a Custodian and assisting the administration in various capacities.
Gerold loved to keep busy building things, working on cars, and doing home improvements. In his free time he enjoyed watching Westerns and was a big fan of John Wayne movies.
Gerold is survived by his devoted children, Linda Diane (Richard) Killian, Gerald Wayne Poole, Sandra Stroube (Dennis) Veselsky and Steven (Sue) Poole; proud grandfather of Christie (Troy) Spencer, Tricia (fiancÃ© Patrick Korth) Killian, Kevin (fiancÃ© Jessica) Stroube, Zoe Poole and Jeremiah (Joanna) Serre; five great-grandchildren, Axton Korth, Dylan Fallas, Jr., Gibson Grandville Stroube, Mia Margaret Rose Stroube and Haley Serre; his sister, Phyllis (Jack) Dutton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Margaret Irene (Lucy) Poole (September 7, 2012); his parents; and two brothers, Roy and Troy Poole.
Visitation for Gerold Poole will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville.
For more information, please call (815)741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020