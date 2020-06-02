Gertrude B. Belinski
Gertrude B. Belinski

"Gigi", age 85 passed away Sunday May 30, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Pontiac, IL, formerly residing in Romeoville for 57 years. Gertrude was a devoted member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville, a member of the CCW and former Woman of the Year. Gertrude also retired as a Dental Assistant to Dr. Granath of Romeoville giving 20 years of service. She is survived by her loving Children Thomas (Johanna) Belinski and Nancy (Ronald) Homerding; sisters Marcella (the late Gordon) Zimmerman and Marion (the late Lou) Schoof; grandchildren Joshua, Benjamin, Noah Troutman, Luke Belinski, Nicholas (fiancée Rachael Brown) and Samantha Homerding also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Lester Belinski, parents Albert and Stella Grossman, Sister Theresa Grossman, Brother Paul also a granddaughter Jessica Troutman. Visitation Friday from 9 am until the time of service 11 am at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice preferred. Per the State of Illinois Executive Order, occupancy of no more than 10 persons allowed at any given time. It is recommended that you pay respects via online register or tributes. If you attend the visitation please make your visit brief then depart so others may attend, social distancing is required. A live video stream of the service will be broadcast Friday June 5, 2020 beginning 11 am (Central Time) video stream will download to our website shortly before 11, password to view will be Gertrude1# (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
