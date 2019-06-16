Gertrude Dorothy Hoover(nee Olson)



"Dolly" age 103, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County. Born on March 23, 1916, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (nee Williams) Olson, she was born, raised and spent her entire 103 beautiful years of life in Joliet.



In her early years, Dolly worked for the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, then as a seamstress at HART Shaftner and Marx, before her retirement from the dietary department of Salem Village Nursing Home. Her hobbies included playing Bingo at the local VFW and schools and spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandkids.



Dolly is survived by her children, Karen (Andy) Nielsen of Gardner, IL, Donna Cleveland of Joliet, IL, Frederick Hoover, Sr. of Wilmington, IL, and Denise Love of Elwood, IL; grandchildren, Bonnie (Michael) Lardie, Catherine (Eric) Conger and Robert Nielsen, Diana Glinz, Dawn Glinz, Bryan Glinz and Stone Schriefer, Frederick (Michelle) Hoover, Jr., Kevin (Jessica) Hoover, Jason (Kelli) Hoover, and Joshua Hoover, and Tiffany Love; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Abreana, and Avante Glinz, Bryanna, Olivia, and Keegan Glinz, and Layla and Brayden Whitkanak, Lilah Hoover and Taylor Stone, Grace Hoover, Jaden, Ian, and Gavin Hoover, Joseph and Christian Hoover, Kevin and Kelli Lardi, Christian and Danielle Lardi, and Amanda, Molly, Spencer and Joshua Conger and Hannah and Joseph Wren; and great-great grandchild, Ariana Reyes.



She was preceded by her parents; one sister, Pearl; and two brothers, Charles and Richard.



Visitation for Dolly Hoover will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 907 Luther Dr., Wilmington, IL. Following services, family and friends are asked to meet directly at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet at 2:30 p.m. for Committal Prayers and Interment. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com