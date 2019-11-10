|
Gertrude M. Olivieri
(Klinkner)
Age, 83 of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at Smith Crossing in Orland Park.
Gert is survived by her loving family, children, Diane Olivieri,Don (Mindy) Olivieri, Janet (Kevin) Caschetta, John Olivieri, Teri (Nick)Galambos, Toni (Matt) Olivieri-Barton, siblings, Dolores Barber, Jim (Roxy)Foster, Joan Yearling, grandchildren, Michelle (Brandon) Mencini, James (Erin)Johnston, Brook (Taylor) Thompson, Robert Olivieri, Jaclyn (Joe) Ekhoff,Zachary (Karmen) Caschetta, Julianne Olivieri, Dan Olivieri, Abby Olivieri,Mindy Ecob, Jack Ecob, Margaret Olivieri-Barton, Frank Olivieri-Barton, greatgrandchildren, Nicolas Mencini, Gianna Mencini, James Johnston and Dean Ekhoff.
Gert was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Gertrude Klinkner (Pfeiffer), husband, Donald Olivieri, daughter, Mary Jo Olivieri and sister, Annette Murphy.
Gert was a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Frankfort where she was active in the CCW. She was a member of Prestwick Country Club and an avid supporter of the Lincoln Way Special Recreation Association and Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.
Gert had a true love for art and developed an incredible talent for crafting which began when she lead her daughters' GirlScout troops in the 70s and 80s. She loved to create crafts and joyously gave them to friends and family.
She was Nana to her grandchildren and GGGGreat Grandma Gert to her great grandchildren and was lovingly known as Mom "O"to everyone she welcomed into her home.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of the funeral service with communion at 11:00 AM at the funeralhome. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery,Frankfort IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ or would be appreciated.
For information, kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019