Gilbert J. Cardwell
"Gil" age 64, of Minooka, passed away suddenly in his sleep on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at home. Gil was born in Joliet, the son of the late Russell and Lorraine (Korczak) Cardwell, living in Minooka the past 17 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Gil recently retired from the Cement Masons Local #502, following 38 years of service. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley.
Gil is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Debra (Mitera) Cardwell of Minooka; his daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) Hansen of Joliet; three grandchildren, Alyson, Logan, and Kaitlyn Hansen; and three sisters, Corrine (Dave) DeAcetis of Las Vegas, NV, Janet (Larry) Velna of Joliet, and Rita Cardwell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He is preceded by his parents and his sister, Judy (Don) Hill.
As the result of COVID-19, Funeral Services for Gilbert J. Cardwell will be held privately by the family and interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
