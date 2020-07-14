Ginger Kennedy
Born: December 13, 1928; in Leominster, MA
Died: July 12, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 91 of Wilmington, IL passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born December 13, 1928 in Leominster, MA, Edna Mary "Ginger" was a daughter of Phillip David and Harriett (nee McMilleon) Girouard. She was raised and educated in Leominster, where she later married Francis Xavier Kennedy, who was actively serving in the US Army. Following, Francis' retirement from the service, the family relocated to Illinois, where they made their home on Laraway Road. Ginger worked at J.C. Penney in downtown Joliet, and was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, before transferring St. Mary Carmelite and later St. Patrick Parish in Joliet. It was during her years on Laraway Road that Ginger also volunteered for many years in the soup kitchen at St. Mary Carmelite.
Following the death of her husband, Francis, Ginger moved to Wilmington, where she became a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, and became active with the Wesley Community Club. Throughout the years, she also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3588 in Joliet. One of Ginger's greatest past times was playing cards, and in addition she enjoyed gardening, flowers, and cooking.
Survivors include her five children: Kathleen Kennedy, Kevin Kennedy, and Dan (Lyne) Kennedy all of Wilmington, John (Vickie) Kennedy of Manhattan, and Brian (Colleen) Kennedy of New Lenox; six grandchildren: Ryan Kennedy of Beecher, Bruce Kennedy of Denver, CO, Bradley Kennedy of Los Angeles, CA, Kacey Kennedy of Wilmington, and Elsie and Conner Kennedy of New Lenox; one great-grandchild Hunter Knox Kennedy of Los Angeles, CA; one sister Jean Barber of Wilmington, and dear friends Koreen Nadine, Sue Michaels, and Gloria Gurza.Ginger was preceded in death by her parents; husband Francis (June 16, 2004) and one brother in infancy.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St. in Wilmington. Due to the current COVID restrictions, there will be a limited attendance of no more than 50 allowed in the church, and face coverings will be required. A celebration of life will immediately follow the Mass, and family and friends are welcome to join together at the Wilmington VFW, 557 W. Baltimore St. in Wilmington at 3:00 p.m.
Ginger will be privately laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Ginger's memory to St. Rose Catholic Church or to Mercy Home
for Boys in Chicago.
Ginger's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/obituary/Ginger-KennedyCremation
services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181