Gino Valentino Alberico
Gino Valentino Alberico, age 88, at rest on Monday, November 2, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Gino is survived by his beloved wife, Rita (nee Fantozzi) Alberico; children, Rossana (Jerry L.) Popplewell, Anna Maria (Nicholas Joseph) Lukasevich, Gino Alberico Jr. and Giovanni Peater Emilio Alberico; grandchildren, Veronica Ann (Josh) Umhofer, Dylan Xander Popplewell, Katelynn Marie (Jeffery) Rainford, Gianna Marie Lukasevich, Alaina AnnaBelle Alberico, Alexander Valentino Alberico, Giovanni Emileo Valentino Alberico and Jaydin Elizabeth Alberico; nephew, Joe Alberico; great-nephew, Aric Jon Dupere; great-niece, Lauren Megan Dupere, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Anna (nee Bucciferro) Alberico; sister, Maria Rosario (Cesidio) Alberico; niece, Anna Maria (Alberico) Dupere, and nephew-in-law Gerald John Dupere.
Gino was born in San Vittorino, Italy and immigrated to the United States and settled in Crest Hill, IL with his wife Rita of 52 years. He retired from the Laborer Union Local #75 after 26 years of service. He was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill. Gino will be remembered for his hard work ethic, his Italian family traditions and love for the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, working with his hands and tinkering in the garage. His family was most important to him, family gatherings gave him joy and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be truly missed.
A celebration of Gino's life will begin on Sunday, November 8, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Services will continue Monday, November 9, 2020 with a gathering at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. Maximum occupancy in the funeral home will be 25 guests at one time. Face masks and distancing will be enforced. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
